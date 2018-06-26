Didier Deschamps Claims France 'Achieved Their Goal' After Drab 0-0 Draw With Denmark

Questions are continued to be asked of this France team after they once again failed to impress in one of the worst encounters of the World Cup so far. France and Denmark played out a dour 0-0 draw in Moscow on Tuesday - the first of this World Cup.

Boos rang out from the fans after the game and the ITV punditry team asked questions of France's capabilities going into the round of 16. Manager Didier Deschamps is choosing to focus on the positives though as his side got through the group stage undefeated.

Deschamps was quoted by Arham as saying: "The goal is achieved. It was difficult for us too, because the teams have been very well prepared, facing blocks (of defenders), staying tight, it's never easy."





France had already qualified for the next round before this game and much like Gareth Southgate, Deschamps faced a decision of whether or not to rest his key men for this dead rubber fixture. Opting to shuffle his pack, Deschamps made six changes to his starting line-up - a decision he defended, stating:

"There was no need to take any undue risks, I made changes - which hurts team cohesion but it's good for all the players to feel involved. The result suits both teams even if we had the opportunity to win this game."

Deschamps may be happy with his teams' performance but it seems the fans don't share his opinion, with centre-half Raphael Varane also reflecting the fact in his post-match interview where he admitted his side need to improve.

"We are waiting to see what we are capable of in the following matches because we will have to raise the level of play," said Varane.