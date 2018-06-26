Manchester United Reportedly Receive Tempting Player Plus Cash Deal From PSG for Paul Pogba

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Manchester United have reportedly received a tempting player plus cash offer from French giants PSG for star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba endured another inconsistent season with the Red Devils during 2017/18 and once again received widespread criticism for his inability to live up to lofty expectations. 

Despite this criticism, the France international still managed to score six times and provide 12 assists in all competitions, a reasonable return for a central midfielder.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

His performances have done enough to impress PSG, who are reportedly looking to bring the French midfielder over to the capital this summer.

According to the Sun, PSG are preparing a player plus cash offer which would see them offer Italian midfielder Marco Verratti and a sum of cash in exchange for Pogba's services.

In many ways, this could prove be an attractive offer for United, who will be looking to challenge their bitter rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Verratti has proven himself to be on the most accomplished central midfielders in European football during the six seasons he has spent in Paris and he could offer a lot to United. He possesses both attacking and defensive qualities that would see him fit right in in the Premier League.

The cash sum could also allow Jose Mourniho to strengthen other areas of his side that are currently weak, particularly his defence.

However, there is still a lingering sense that Pogba is yet to come anywhere close to his full potential. 

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

At times he looks virtually unplayable and no one is doubting that he could yet become the player that everyone expects him to. If Manchester United were to cash in Pogba now, they may be making a grave mistake.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)