Manchester United Reportedly Receive Tempting Player Plus Cash Deal From PSG for Paul Pogba

Manchester United have reportedly received a tempting player plus cash offer from French giants PSG for star midfielder Paul Pogba.

Pogba endured another inconsistent season with the Red Devils during 2017/18 and once again received widespread criticism for his inability to live up to lofty expectations.

Despite this criticism, the France international still managed to score six times and provide 12 assists in all competitions, a reasonable return for a central midfielder.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

His performances have done enough to impress PSG, who are reportedly looking to bring the French midfielder over to the capital this summer.

According to the Sun, PSG are preparing a player plus cash offer which would see them offer Italian midfielder Marco Verratti and a sum of cash in exchange for Pogba's services.

In many ways, this could prove be an attractive offer for United, who will be looking to challenge their bitter rivals Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

Verratti has proven himself to be on the most accomplished central midfielders in European football during the six seasons he has spent in Paris and he could offer a lot to United. He possesses both attacking and defensive qualities that would see him fit right in in the Premier League.

The cash sum could also allow Jose Mourniho to strengthen other areas of his side that are currently weak, particularly his defence.

However, there is still a lingering sense that Pogba is yet to come anywhere close to his full potential.

PATRIK STOLLARZ/GettyImages

At times he looks virtually unplayable and no one is doubting that he could yet become the player that everyone expects him to. If Manchester United were to cash in Pogba now, they may be making a grave mistake.