Mohamed Salah Gives Honest Opinion of Egypt Teammates After WC Defeat to Saudi Arabia

By 90Min
June 26, 2018

Mohamed Salah has spoken to the Egyptian press following his side's disappointing 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia to provide his brutally honest opinion of his World Cup teammates.

Salah has endured a torrid time in Russia and he couldn't inspire his side to pick up a single point in Group A - a group that many people tipped Egypt to qualify from. 

His injury sustained in the Champions League final clearly had an impact on his performances and, despite scoring twice, he has cut a frustrated figure.

NICOLAS ASFOURI/GettyImages

He has had an equally rough time off of the pitch as well. Rumours are circulating that he is prepared to quit the national side because he feels as though he has been treated like a political puppet during his time in Russia after he was named an official citizen of Chechnya.

Now, Salah has cited his squad's lack of experience as the primary reason why they couldn't progress from Group A after they were beaten by Uruguay, Russia and Saudi Arabia, via the Independent.

“We want to apologise to all the Egyptian fans who came to support us here in the three matches, I know it is difficult for them, like us,” Salah said. 

“I just want to say that Egypt reached the World Cup after 28 years, some players here do not have the required experience. Thanks to all of them and we will back again in 2022.”

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

After such a remarkable debut season with Liverpool, it has been a great shame to see Salah fail to impress on the biggest stage of them all. Whether or not he was fully fit is another question entirely, but football fans can only hope that this is not the last time we see the diminutive forward play at a World Cup.

