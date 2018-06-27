Arsenal Reportedly Reach Verbal Agreement to Sign €40m Rated Defender Caglar Soyuncu

Arsenal manager Unai Emery wants to bolster his defensive options this transfer window and is keen on SC Freiburg centre back Caglar Soyuncu. The 22-year-old Turkish international has only been with the club since 2016, but has amassed a strong reputation in the Bundesliga with a number of imperious defensive performances.

Calcio Insider are reporting that Arsenal have already reached a verbal agreement with the player but are waiting on a decision from Freiburg who are not looking to sell.

Soyuncu helped guide Freiburg to a seventh-place finish in his first season with the club but the German side weren’t able to replicate that success last season. Freiburg struggled following the sale of key man Maximilian Philipp, finishing 15th in the Bundesliga last season, just three points above the drop zone.

Aware of the interest from the Gunners, Soyuncu is now eager to leave and move to a club where he believes he will compete for honours. The German club value their defender at €40m and Arsenal will need to come close if they want to prise their man away.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

That figure remains a sticking point for the deal as Arsenal are not willing to part with such a sizeable fee for a player who made 30 appearances in the Bundesliga’s second-worst defence last season.

Freiburg conceded 56 goals with Soyuncu at the heart of their defence but Emery believes the player would thrive with better support.

Negotiations are expected to resume throughout the window, but Arsenal will want to see Freiburg come down from that figure before they pursue a deal, even if the player does fancy the move.