Fulham Stars Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney Pledge Their Future to Londoners Amidst Exit Links

Fulham have received a big boost ahead of their 2018/19 Premier League campaign after Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney agreed to extend their stays at Craven Cottage.

The club’s two big midfield stars will reject interest from other Premier League clubs in favour of signing new contracts at Fulham in the near future. Cairney will add another 12 months to a deal which has four years still to run, while Sessegnon will extend a contract which was previously due to expire in 2020.

Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at the end of May, and the result of said match was key in the decisions of both Cairney and Sessegnon to stay at the club. Fulham will play Premier League football for the first time since their relegation in 2014 next season, and as a result can now offer their two talismanic players much more lucrative contracts and top flight football.

West Ham saw Slavisa Jokanovic's side knock back a £20m bid for Cairney last week, and will have to look elsewhere for their midfield improvements, while Sessegnon has been subject to heavy interest from top teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham.

Both players are expected to play huge roles in Fulham's Premier League campaign next season, and if they manage to translate their Championship form into the Premier League, Fulham no doubt will have a successful campaign.