Fulham Stars Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney Pledge Their Future to Londoners Amidst Exit Links

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

Fulham have received a big boost ahead of their 2018/19 Premier League campaign after Ryan Sessegnon and Tom Cairney agreed to extend their stays at Craven Cottage.

The club’s two big midfield stars will reject interest from other Premier League clubs in favour of signing new contracts at Fulham in the near future. Cairney will add another 12 months to a deal which has four years still to run, while Sessegnon will extend a contract which was previously due to expire in 2020.  

Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 in the Championship play-off final at the end of May, and the result of said match was key in the decisions of both Cairney and Sessegnon to stay at the club. Fulham will play Premier League football for the first time since their relegation in 2014 next season, and as a result can now offer their two talismanic players much more lucrative contracts and top flight football.

West Ham saw Slavisa Jokanovic's side knock back a £20m bid for Cairney last week, and will have to look elsewhere for their midfield improvements, while Sessegnon has been subject to heavy interest from top teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham. 

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Both players are expected to play huge roles in Fulham's Premier League campaign next season, and if they manage to translate their Championship form into the Premier League, Fulham no doubt will have a successful campaign. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)