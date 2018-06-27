Mohamed Elyounoussi Set to Undergo Medical After Basel Accept €20m Bid From Southampton

Basel have accepted a bid in the region of €18 to €20m from Southampton for Norwegian left midfielder Mohamed Elyounoussi, who will arrive as a replacement for Dušan Tadić.

Southampton are set to beat Leicester and Bayer Leverkusen to Elyounoussi's signature, and he is set to become the most expensive Norwegian football player ever should the move go ahead. He would overtake Tore André Flo; who joined Rangers from Chelsea in 2000 for £13m.

Trond Tandberg/GettyImages

Norwegian publication VG are reporting that the deal for Elyounoussi could be finalised by the end of the week, with the player's representatives already on their way to London for final negotiations with Southampton, and a medical due to take place on Thursday.

Elyounoussi's arrival on the south coast will come very quickly on the back of Tadic's departure to the Eredivisie - both Ajax and Southampton confirmed the transfer of the 29-year-old earlier on Wednesday.

Tadić starred at FC Twente before arriving at Southampton in 2014, but since joining the Premier League club has failed to reach the goalscoring heights that he did in the 2013/14 Eredivisie campaign.

The season before joining Southampton, Tadić bagged 16 goals in the league but his highest goal tally across a whole season for Southampton sits at just seven.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Tadić has been a key player for Southampton in his four years at the club and remains one of the key factors behind last season's Premier League survival. Having finished top of Southampton's goals and assists last season, Elyounoussi has a lot to live up to on the south coast.