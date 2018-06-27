Serie A Director Offers Liverpool & Real Madrid Hope After Admitting Key Man Is Not 'Unsellable'

AS Roma director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, more commonly known as Monchi, has admitted that goalkeeper Alisson Becker is not 'unsellable' this summer, amid interest from Champions League finalists Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The Brazil international is one of the most in-demand players this summer, but talks over a potential departure from the Stadio Olimpico have been put on hold until after the World Cup.

It has previously been suggested that Alisson was off limits for clubs this summer, but Monchi conceded there is no such thing as an 'unsellable' player at the unveiling of Roma's new midfielder, Javier Pastore.

"There's no such thing anywhere in the world as an unsellable player," Monchi conceded when asked about Alisson's future, quoted by the Express. "The perfect answer would be to say that he's unsellable, but I can't say that because such a player doesn't exist.

"If someone came in with €500m for Pastore, maybe he would leave. There is no team in the world that can talk about unsellable players."

Alisson says he didn't sleep for days after Liverpool scored five past him.



“When I let in five goals against Liverpool I did not sleep for days afterwards. I spent the nights wondering: which goal could I have avoided?“ — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) June 27, 2018

It has been suggested that Alisson has a £80m price tag this summer, something which could put Liverpool off the move as they continue to toy with potential re-entering negotiations for Lyon playmaker Nabil Fekir.

The Reds have already signed Fabinho from AS Monaco this summer, while Naby Keita has also completed his long-awaited arrival at Anfield. Jürgen Klopp is now believed to be targeting a new goalkeeper, although a move for Alisson could now be off the table due to Roma's valuation.

Buda Mendes/GettyImages

Real Madrid meanwhile, who are now under the guidance of former Spain boss Julen Lopetegui, have signed Brazilian wonderkid Vinícius Júnior for just over £40m. Los Blancos have also brought in teenage goalkeeper Andriy Lunin from Ukrainian side Zorya Luhansk.