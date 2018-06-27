West Ham Reportedly Agree Deal for Serie A Duo But Hammers Still €5m Away From Valuation

By 90Min
June 27, 2018

West Ham have an agreement in place with SS Lazio pair Felipe Anderson and Jordan Lukaku ahead of their proposed switch to London Stadium, according to reports.

The Hammers have been pursuing Brazil international Anderson for a number of weeks and talks with Lazio president Claudio Lotito continue, but the club are now also eager to bring Lukaku in this summer.

Marco Rosi/GettyImages

The 23-year-old full back was expected to be away with the Belgium national team this summer but manager Roberto Martinez opted to include the likes of Adnan Januzaj and Leander Dendoncker over Lukaku in his World Cup squad.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb reports that both Anderson and Lukaku already have agreements in place to join West Ham this summer. It is suggested that they will both sign five-year contracts in east London worth €3.5m and €2.5m a year respectively.

West Ham are claimed to have offered €45m in a double deal for Anderson and Lukaku, however, Lazio chief Lotito is eager for the Premier League side to include an extra €5m in add-ons and bonuses.

The reports adds that an agreement could be reached between the clubs imminently due to the 'increasingly subtle distance' between West Ham's offer and Lazio's demands.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

The Hammers have already been active in the transfer market this summer. Ryan Fredericks and Łukasz Fabiański have joined from Fulham and Swansea respectively, while the club's most high profile signing has been that of promising defender Issa Diop from Toulouse for €25m.

