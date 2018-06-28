Crystal Palace Slap £30m Price Tag on Newcastle Target Amidst Rumoured Financial Difficulties

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Crystal Palace have placed a £30m price tag on Andros Townsend amidst Newcastle's interest in re-signing the England international. 

The 26-year-old has struggled to find a level of consistency throughout his career and with the Eagles needing to raise funds for their summer activity, the winger has reluctantly been placed on the chopping block. 

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Times have reported that Roy Hodgson faces an uphill battle to secure a number of targets throughout the summer window as he has been told there is limited money for new additions, unless it is funded through player sales.

Palace's woes are further compounded by the need to make serious cuts to players salaries next season as they look for funds to pay for the redevelopment of the Main Stand at Selhurst Park - their wage bill which amounted to £112m in season 2016/17 is the ninth highest in the Premier League. 

The Magpies had expressed serious interest in taking the winger off their hands, but have yet to meet the £30m valuation due to financial restrictions of their own amidst ongoing ownership struggles.

Rafa Benitez is desperate for attacking additions this summer, but may be forced to look elsewhere should the Eagles refuse to lower their valuation of Townsend.

The 26-year-old's reunion with the St James' Park faithful would require the club to smash their transfer record, which currently stands at £16m when Newcastle secured Michael Owen from Real Madrid. 

Townsend did impress during his time with the Magpies, having scored four goals and provided two assists in just 13 appearances. 

The Eagles meanwhile are expected to see out of contract stars Yohan Cabaye and Joel Ward sign new contracts at the club on reduced terms, whilst another loan spell for Ruben Loftus-Cheek is anticipated. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)