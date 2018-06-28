Forgotten Tottenham Man Vincent Janssen Admits He Wants His Future Sorted as Soon as Possible

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen admits he wants his future sorted out as soon as possible

after a difficult past two seasons.

Janssen has become somewhat of a forgotten figure in north London after an uninspiring 2016/17 campaign at Spurs, spending the 2017/18 on loan at Fenerbahce, netting five times despite sustaining an ankle fracture whilst in Turkey.

West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Now back at Tottenham following the end of the loan deal, the 24-year-old has stated in a recent interview with NOS that he's unsure where he will be playing next season as he looks to focus on matters on the field. 

Janssen said: "I will soon report back to Tottenham and we will see what happens. I want to play, that's important. Last season I was injured at Fenerbahce for a long time. We are going to find the best solution.

"I just want to play football now, whether it’s at Tottenham, Fenerbahce or somewhere else. I have my ideas about that, hopefully there will be more clarity soon."

The Dutch international joined Tottenham in July 2016 for £18m after earning a fabulous reputation during his time in the Netherlands, scoring 32 goals in 49 games for AZ Alkmaar in his final season prior to his move to the Premier League. 

With Janssen's future far from certain, the striker has also refused to close the door on a possible return to Turkey to rejoin Fenerbahce, although he wants to keep his options open at this stage.

He continued, stating: "I had a fantastic year despite the injury and I have the feeling that the chapter Fenerbahce has not yet been closed.

"That does not mean that Fenerbahçe is my only option. I am open to everything, there is nothing at the moment and it is easy to wait."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)