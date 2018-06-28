Forgotten Tottenham Man Vincent Janssen Admits He Wants His Future Sorted as Soon as Possible

Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen admits he wants his future sorted out as soon as possible

after a difficult past two seasons.

Janssen has become somewhat of a forgotten figure in north London after an uninspiring 2016/17 campaign at Spurs, spending the 2017/18 on loan at Fenerbahce, netting five times despite sustaining an ankle fracture whilst in Turkey.

Now back at Tottenham following the end of the loan deal, the 24-year-old has stated in a recent interview with NOS that he's unsure where he will be playing next season as he looks to focus on matters on the field.

Janssen said: "I will soon report back to Tottenham and we will see what happens. I want to play, that's important. Last season I was injured at Fenerbahce for a long time. We are going to find the best solution.

"I just want to play football now, whether it’s at Tottenham, Fenerbahce or somewhere else. I have my ideas about that, hopefully there will be more clarity soon."

The Dutch international joined Tottenham in July 2016 for £18m after earning a fabulous reputation during his time in the Netherlands, scoring 32 goals in 49 games for AZ Alkmaar in his final season prior to his move to the Premier League.

With Janssen's future far from certain, the striker has also refused to close the door on a possible return to Turkey to rejoin Fenerbahce, although he wants to keep his options open at this stage.

He continued, stating: "I had a fantastic year despite the injury and I have the feeling that the chapter Fenerbahce has not yet been closed.

"That does not mean that Fenerbahçe is my only option. I am open to everything, there is nothing at the moment and it is easy to wait."