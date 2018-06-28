Report Claims Liverpool Are Likely to Sign Swiss Star 'After World Cup' as Spending Spree Continues

A report has claimed that Liverpool are likely to sign Stoke City and Switzerland sensation Xherdan Shaqiri after the World Cup concludes next month, as Liverpool's summer spending bonanza rages on.

According to the Independent, Shaqiri's impressive World Cup displays have been enough to convince Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp that he's of sufficient quality to improve his squad, but will wait until he tournament in over to make his move. With Stoke City relegated, it is highly likely that Shaqiri will be sold, and should be available for just £12m due to a release clause.

The 26-year-old has been with the Potters for three seasons, where he has continually impressed with his tenacious style of play, and consistency from set pieces. Liverpool already have a wealth of attacking players in their ranks, but signing Shaqiri will offer them even more depth to their squad, as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season.

So far this summer, the Reds have sealed the signatures of box-to-box midfielder Naby Keïta from RB Leipzig, as well as powerful midfielder enforcer Fabinho from Ligue 1 side Monaco. Klopp is clearly looking to sign defensively able players as well as attackers, as he looks to eradicate his side's reputation of neglecting their defensive duties in the pursuit of goals.

MB Media/GettyImages

Liverpool came agonisingly close to winning the Champions League last season, as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Real Madrid following two catastrophic errors from their goalkeeper Loris Karius. Klopp will be determined to avenge the loss next season, as his side look to challenge on all fronts in what could be their best chance of winning silverware in some time.