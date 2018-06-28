Report Claims That Turkish Club Fenerbahce Are Interested In Signing Liverpool Striker

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool forward Danny Ings on loan next season. 

The 25-year-old has reportedly decided that he needs regular first-team football after featuring in just eight Premier League games last season, where he scored just a solitary goal in a 2-2 draw against West Brom.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

According to Turkish newspaper AMK Spor, via Sport Witness, Fenerbahce's new sporting director Damien Comolli has contacted Liverpool, and is currently in talks with both club and player to ensure the deal is completed swiftly. 

Liverpool are reportedly keen to sell the player permanently, as he is surplus to requirements under Jurgen Klopp, however Fenerbahce have only offered a loan deal. The Reds are yet to confirm whether they are willing to send the player out on loan. 

Ings was signed by Liverpool from Burnley in 2015, for a fee of around £8m, but has only made 14 appearances in the Premier League for the club since his arrival, due a number of injuries. 

Ever since joining the club, he has faced tough competition against the likes of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, who all performed well last season. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The Merseyside club have already released Emre Can to Juventus in this transfer window, and now look set to lose Ings as well. 

Liverpool's unlikely succes in last season's Champions League, which saw them reach the final against Real Madrid, is something that Klopp will be hoping to replicate next season. His ambition is clear, as he has already managed to sign Brazilian midfielder Fabinho from Monaco for around £43.7m.

