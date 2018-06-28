Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 'Happy' to Stay at Lazio & Claims He 'Hasn't Thought' About Summer Transfer

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has revealed he will make a decision over his playing future after taking a summer break amidst interest from a host of Europe's powerhouses. 

The midfielder turned a lot of heads last season after consistently dominating the middle of the park for the Serie A side - where he notched 14 goals and nine assists - with Manchester United, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus all widely reported to be keeping tabs on the rising star. 

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The 23-year-old crashed out of the World Cup with Serbia in the group stages on Wednesday, ensuring talk surrounding his future is set to be taken up a notch, but Savic insisted he remains focused on his recovery as he revealed he would be 'happy' if he was still with Lazio come the start of the season. 

"I need a little bit of rest now. I'll return to Rome and I would be happy if I stay at Lazio, as I'm content there and I have a contract," he told Italian outlet Mediaset

"I read something different in the papers every day, but I haven't thought about it yet. First I'll rest for a bit, then we'll see."

Despite having played every minute for Serbia in Russia the 23-year-old failed to make a significant impact on the sport's grandest stage, although it is unlikely to deter any interested suitors following his stunning campaign with Lazio. 

Savic is expected to feature for a new club next term following the Italian outfit's inability to secure Champions League qualification, but a £88m price tag has been placed on his head by Lazio in a bid to stave off any interest. 

