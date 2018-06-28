Uruguay International on the Verge of Sealing Arsenal Deal as BVB Defender Also Nears Emirates Move

Arsenal are reportedly on the verge of sealing deals for Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira, as well as Greek centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulous.





Torreira, currently on World Cup duty with his national side, is set to face Portugal in the first round of the tournament's knockout stages on Saturday. And according to Sky Sport and The Guardian reporter Fabrizio Romano, the London outfit will put the player through routine medical checks in the coming days.

Lucas Torreira will have medicals with Arsenal soon, the deal is completed. And Arsenal will finalize Sokratis Papastathopoulous deal too! 🔴 #transfers #AFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 28, 2018

If Romano's report is to be believed, that would probably depend on how deep the South American side go into the World Cup.

The Londoners have already signed a new goalkeeper this summer, having recruited Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, and are aiming to go through a major rebuild under new boss Unai Emery, with Stephan Lichsteiner also coming in from Juventus.

Jack Wilshere will say his farewells on the final day of this month, but the manager is keen on securing a new deal for Aaron Ramsey, whom he plans on pairing with Granit Xhaka in a starting role next season, despite the Welshman's links with Italian side Lazio.

Torreira, 22, is also thought to be part of Emery's plans moving forward. The player has been plying his trade with Sampdoria since 2015 and is viewed as the ideal midfielder for the Gunners as they look to improve their status in the Premier League next season.

Meanwhile, Sokratis is also nearing a move to the Emirates, as has been confirmed by Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

Zorc recently told reporters that negotiations are moving along smoothly but things haven't been finalised just yet.