West Ham Dealt Blow in Pursuit of Bernard as Brazilian Playmaker Opts for China

By 90Min
June 28, 2018

West Ham have had their offer for Shakhtar Donetsk's Bernard rebuffed as the striker has reportedly opted for a lucrative transfer to China, according to reports in Italy.

Earlier this week a report had claimed the Hammers had entered negotiations for Bernard after he became a free agent following the expiry of his contract with the Ukraine outfit, resulting in Manuel Pellegrini's side to pursue a deal in a bid to strengthen their attack ahead of next season. 

MB Media/GettyImages

However, Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla has claimed on his personal website that the 25-year-old playmaker has had his head turned by a lucrative offer from China, despite West Ham having tabled a sizeable contract offer of their own.  


The Brazilian had originally been interested in a move to the London Stadium, in what would have been a major coup for the Premier League outfit amidst their rebuild under the former Manchester City manager. 

However, it appears as though China have lured yet another highly rated star as the 25-year-old is reportedly now considering proposals from a number of Chinese Super League sides. 

Despite his struggles to consistently perform when needed, Bernard has earned a reputation as a formidable attacking option following five seasons with Shakhtar, where he amounted 157 appearances which yielded 28 goals and 35 assists. 

Bernard's decision to look beyond West Ham has been coupled with further rejection from OGC Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri as reports have claimed that he wants a move which will guarantee Champions League football, casting any potential deal in doubt.

