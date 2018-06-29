David De Gea Receives Message of Support From Mourinho as Hierro Confirms Choice for Spain No.1

David De Gea has been sent a text message in support from Man Utd manager Jose Mourinho following his shaky start at the World Cup, but has been assured by Fernando Hierro that he will keep his place for the upcoming clash with Russia.

After an unconvincing Group B campaign - winning only one game and drawing their other two matchups in a group featuring Portugal, Morocco and Iran - the Spain boss was, according to the Metro, considering dropping De Gea for the last 16 game. Athletic Bilbao shot stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga was tipped to replace him on Sunday.

JEWEL SAMAD/GettyImages

De Gea got his tournament off to a bad start with an egregious error allowing Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to score a weak effort as the 2010 world champions played out an enthralling 3-3 draw with the European champions, and since then his performances have failed to improve.

Having clearly had his confidence knocked by his sub-par performances, Jose Mourinho has taken to sending the Spain shot stopper a message of support - showing a touching display of solidarity with his Manchester United number one.





Speaking to RT last week, Mourinho showed his empathy for his furst choice shot stopper, although admitted he had made a bad mistake.

"He's my boy," the Portuguese manager said. "It hurts me to say but he knows, he knows, it's a bad mistake. "But that happens to the best, the good thing with the best is he will be there next match, not afraid."





Hierro has done similar, by confirming on Friday that the player would retain his place for the Russia clash, saying, per Marca, simply saying: "Yes, he will play."

Spain's next fixture sees them face World Cup hosts Russia in the last 16 of the tournament, with the winner of that fixture going on to face either Croatia or Denmark.