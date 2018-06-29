Jan Oblak Delivers Update on His Atletico Future Amid Interest From Liverpool in Goalkeeping Star

Amid speculation linking Atletico Madrid’s goalkeeping star Jan Oblak with a move away this summer, the Slovenian shot stopper seems to have indicated that he is happy to remain in the Spanish capital, as reported by Metro.

Oblak was once again a star performer for Diego Simeone’s side as Atletico finished runners up to Barcelona in La Liga and won the Europa League to cap a fine first season in their new home at the Wanda Metropolitano.

No se ha querido perder el Eslovenia-España en Ljubljana Jan Oblak ( @Atleti ) pic.twitter.com/tWD1CeTBhM — pilarcasado (@pilarcasado) June 28, 2018

Oblak has seemed to dispel any fears among Diego Simeone’s ranks that he could be tempted away from Madrid by the likes of Liverpool and PSG ahead of next season.

The report picks up on quotes from Spanish publication AS, who asked the goalkeeper if he wished to remain at Atletico next season, to which Oblak responded: "I have a contract."

Should Oblak opt to remain at the Wanda Metropolitano, he would follow both Antoine Griezmann and Lucas Hernandez in committing his future to Atletico this summer, with the Europa League winners also closing in on the signing of Thomas Lemar from Monaco.

Oblak seems inspired by the solid business being conducted by the club in the close season, and added: "Of course, I like the team we are building."

The Atletico number one has drawn widespread praise for his performances and has already been linked with a switch to Liverpool this summer, though the La Liga giants are thought to be unwilling to part company with Oblak for anything less than his €100m (£88m) release clause.

The goalkeeping star’s comments seem to suggest, however, that he is in no rush to move on from the club for whom he has starred since moving to Madrid in 2014 to replace Thibaut Courtois.

It will come as a potential blow for Liverpool, who may be in search of a long-term first choice between the posts at Anfield following the struggles and inconsistencies of Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet in recent times.