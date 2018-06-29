Jose Mourinho Makes Decision on Anthony Martial & Toby Alderweireld Swap Deal

With Manchester United keen on securing a deal for Toby Alderweireld and Tottenham looking to get Anthony Martial to London this summer, reports of a proposed swap deal for the two stars have begun circulating.

Alderweireld has so far failed to agree a new deal with the Lilywhites, with his contract set to expire next summer. And Martial is believed to want out given his lack of minutes under Jose Mourinho last season.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Tottenham are reportedly readying themselves to approach the Old Trafford side with another offer for the pacey Frenchman, but Juventus and Chelsea are understood to be monitoring the situation regarding the player as well.

According to the MEN, United manager Jose Mourinho has no interest in pursuing a swap deal for the players ahead of next season.

The Red Devils are still interested in signing the Spurs defender but they would prefer it if the deals - if it comes to that - were worked on independently of each other, in the same manner things were dealt with when Romelu Lukaku joined them from Everton and Wayne Rooney went the other way.

Express are claiming that the Londoners made attempts to sign Martial after the close of last season but were put off by United's mega valuation.

The 22-year-old's reduced playing time over the course of the season saw him miss out on Didier Deschamps' World Cup squad and that prompted him to announce his intention to leave Old Trafford, with his agent saying outright that he wants to make an exit.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

United are still looking to tie the player down to a new deal, but his agent also revealed that things aren't looking all that good on that front.