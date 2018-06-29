Newcastle United Complete Signing of South Korea Captain Ki Sung-Yueng From Swansea

Newcastle United have signed Swansea star and South Korea captain Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer; the 29-year-old set to move on Sunday when his contract with the Welsh club expires.

Ki's international side were knocked out of the World Cup this week - although not without taking Germany down with them thanks to a dramatic 2-0 win on Wednesday - and the experienced midfielder has now secured a Premier League contract for the coming season following the Swans' relegation.

Manager Rafa Benitez said: "I’m pleased to welcome Ki to the club. He is a player with lots of Premier League and international experience and it was an easy decision to bring him here. He is the captain of his country, a good character and he will be a good addition to the squad."

Ki himself added: "I’m so pleased I can join the club. I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St. James’ Park to play against Newcastle – there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players. Everyone knows how big this club is so I’m really looking forward to playing with my teammates and for the fans."

He will be one of a surprisingly large number of players to feature for both the Magpies and their Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland, having gone on loan to the Black Cats in the 2013/14 season - playing 27 times in the league as they narrowly avoided the drop.



