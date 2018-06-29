Newcastle United Complete Signing of South Korea Captain Ki Sung-Yueng From Swansea

Newcastle United have signed Swansea star and South Korea captain Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer; the 29-year-old set to move on Sunday when his contract with the Welsh club expires.
Ki's international side were knocked out of the World Cup this week - although not without taking Germany down with them thanks to a dramatic 2-0 win on Wednesday - and the experienced midfielder has now secured a Premier League contract for the coming season following the Swans' relegation.
Manager Rafa Benitez said: "I’m pleased to welcome Ki to the club. He is a player with lots of Premier League and international experience and it was an easy decision to bring him here. He is the captain of his country, a good character and he will be a good addition to the squad."
Ki himself added: "I’m so pleased I can join the club. I was always pleasantly surprised when I came to St. James’ Park to play against Newcastle – there is a great atmosphere and the passion from the fans is a great support to the players. Everyone knows how big this club is so I’m really looking forward to playing with my teammates and for the fans."
🇰🇷 Welcome to Newcastle United, Ki Sung-yueng!— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 29, 2018
Full story: https://t.co/RgflhwnUuJ #NUFC pic.twitter.com/mefpKJC4i0
He will be one of a surprisingly large number of players to feature for both the Magpies and their Tyne-Wear rivals Sunderland, having gone on loan to the Black Cats in the 2013/14 season - playing 27 times in the league as they narrowly avoided the drop.