Real Sociedad Believed to Be Keen on Veteran Arsenal Defender as Contract Expiry Approaches

Real Sociedad are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal left back Nacho Monreal this summer. The 32-year-old sees his contract run to an end next summer, and the Gunners could decide to sell him now for a fee rather than let him go for free at the end of next season.

Monreal earned plaudits for his performances at the Emirates last term. The versatile defender was a reliable asset under Arsene Wenger, being deployed at both left back and centre back throughout the campaign - in which he scored six goals and registered six assists.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

And now, according to reports in Spain, the Spaniard is wanted by Sociedad director of football Roberto Olabe. The club's manager Asier Garitano is believed to be happy with his current options on the left side of defence, but Arsenal could choose to cash in.

While Unai Emery hasn't requested a new full back, it might be wise for them to sell now rather than lose the 32-year-old in a year's time for nothing.

The Gunners have been linked with Real Betis youngster Junior Firpo as his replacement.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a fruitful breakout campaign last year, and with a small £22m release clause in his contract, Arsenal could potentially find themselves a snip by today's market price standards.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/GettyImages

Emery is busy already this summer. Having already announced Bernd Leno and Stephan Lichtsteiner, Arsenal are expected to be on the verge of closing a deal for Sokratis Papastathopoulos, and are heavily linked with Gelson Martins and Lucas Torreira.