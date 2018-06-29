Report Claims Arsenal & Liverpool Scouting Highly Rated 17-Year-Old Roma Goalkeeper

June 29, 2018

Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs who have begun to monitor the progress of Roma's 17-year-old goalkeeper Matteo Cardinali, with the Italian shot stopper tipped for stardom by the Giallarossi's academy chiefs, as reported by Tutto Mercato.

Throughout the summer, Liverpool have been linked with a number of goalkeepers as they look to upgrade on current number one Loris Karius following their Champions League final defeat at the hands of Real Madrid.

Subsequently, a plethora of Europe's top keepers have been linked with moves to Anfield, including Roma's first team shot stopper Alisson, as well as the likes of Jan Oblak, Jasper Cillessen and Nick Pope.

While the Reds' pursuit of a new goalkeeper in Alisson has suffered a setback, with Real Madrid and now Chelsea having registered an interest in the Brazil international, the acquisition of Cardinali could prove a valuable signing for the future.

However, they will face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal, should they choose to move for the 17-year-old Italian, with the Gunners also reportedly scouting the Roma youth prospect.

And while the Reds' endeavour for a new shot stopper continues, Arsenal have seemingly already resolved their goalkeeper woes after securing a deal for Bayer Leverkusen and Germany's Bernd Leno, costing the Gunners a reported €25m.

Throughout the 2017/18 campaign, Matteo Cardinali made a total of 13 appearances for Roma's Under-17 outfit, keeping a total of three clean sheets as the Giallarossi won the Campionato Under-17 finals, beating Atalanta 3-2 in the final.

