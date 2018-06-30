Arsenal Set to Pull Plug on Deal for Out-of-Contract German Star After Excessive Wage Demands

June 30, 2018

Schalke 04 playmaker Max Meyer has reportedly priced himself out of a move to Arsenal, after details of his hefty wage demands were revealed.

The 22-year-old had been tracked by the Gunners throughout Arsene Wenger's final years at the Emirates Stadium helm, as his level of experience for his age set him apart from other players of his type.

However, whilst he is considered to be one of Germany's top rising talents, Meyer has managed to turn potential suitors away this summer despite being available on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the month.

According to Bild, Arsenal were informed that Meyer is seeking at least £4m-per-year before committing himself to a new club, a fee the Premier League outfit are unwilling to pay for the midfielder. 

Meyer's wage demands would see him earn around £77,000-per-week, and Arsenal's hierarchy could not justify offering the 22-year-old such a deal under their new transfer strategy, spearheaded by Sven Mislintat and Raul Sanllehi.

Liverpool, Atletico Madrid and Fenerbahce have all joined the Gunners in snubbing a move for the Germany international for the same reason, leaving Meyer without a club months after he declared his decision to leave Schalke.

The report claims his agent, Roger Wittman, is now in talks with Marseille over a potential move as the Gunners instead pursue Lucas Torreira. 

In other news, La Liga outfit Real Sociedad are reportedly eager to sign left back Nacho Monreal this summer, leaving Arsenal to contemplate the possibility of cashing in on the 32-year-old this summer, before he is able to depart next year on a free transfer.

