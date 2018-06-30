Juventus Set to Offload Two Young Striking Prospects as Squad Overhaul Continues

Juventus are preparing to offload two up and coming strikers in Alberto Cerri and Moise Kean this summer, as they continue to overhaul their squad.

The pair have combined for just four appearances for the Old Lady, and the Italian giants are prepared to cut their loses as they seek permanent transfers for the duo.

According to GianlucaDiMarzio, Juventus have been approached by a number of clubs for both Cerri and Kean as they look to maximise their earnings, having secured the pair on free transfers.





Cerri joined the Turin side in the summer of 2015, where he was immediately sent on a loan spell with Cagliari Calcio - the first of four successive loan stints which included time with SPAL, Pescara and Perugia.

The 22-year-old impressed for Perugia in Serie B after notching 19 goals in 37 appearances, earning him serious interest from Genoa who tabled €15m before later retracting their offer.

Juventus have since been approached by Cagliari Calcio who have offered €10m for the forwards' services - a club Cerri is reportedly eager to join.





Kean, meanwhile, spent last season on loan with Verona where he featured 20 times with a return of four goals - attracting interest from Monaco and Leganes.

The 18-year-old made his professional debut for Juventus in 2016 - where he became the first player born in the 2000s to compete in one of Europe's top five leagues - where he then went on to score his first goal on the last matchday of the 2016/17 season.

Kean has shown enough promise to ensure Juventus are only prepared to part with the forward should an offer be received which is representative of his value.