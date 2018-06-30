Juventus Set to Offload Two Young Striking Prospects as Squad Overhaul Continues

By 90Min
June 30, 2018

Juventus are preparing to offload two up and coming strikers in Alberto Cerri and Moise Kean this summer, as they continue to overhaul their squad. 

The pair have combined for just four appearances for the Old Lady, and the Italian giants are prepared to cut their loses as they seek permanent transfers for the duo.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

According to GianlucaDiMarzio, Juventus have been approached by a number of clubs for both Cerri and Kean as they look to maximise their earnings, having secured the pair on free transfers.


Cerri joined the Turin side in the summer of 2015, where he was immediately sent on a loan spell with Cagliari Calcio - the first of four successive loan stints which included time with SPAL, Pescara and Perugia.

The 22-year-old impressed for Perugia in Serie B after notching 19 goals in 37 appearances, earning him serious interest from Genoa who tabled €15m before later retracting their offer.

Juventus have since been approached by Cagliari Calcio who have offered €10m for the forwards' services - a club Cerri is reportedly eager to join. 


Kean, meanwhile, spent last season on loan with Verona where he featured 20 times with a return of four goals - attracting interest from Monaco and Leganes. 

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The 18-year-old made his professional debut for Juventus in 2016 - where he became the first player born in the 2000s to compete in one of Europe's top five leagues - where he then went on to score his first goal on the last matchday of the 2016/17 season. 

Kean has shown enough promise to ensure Juventus are only prepared to part with the forward should an offer be received which is representative of his value.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)