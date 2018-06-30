Report Calls on Liverpool to Shortlist PSG Forward as Long-Term Replacement to Philippe Coutinho

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp could be looking to sign Paris Saint-Germain playmaker Julian Draxler this summer after a deal for Lyon's Nabil Fekir fell through, according to reports.

The Germany international was part of Joachim Löw's squad that disappointed at the World Cup, with the reigning champions being sent home during the group stages following defeats against Mexico and South Korea.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Liverpool manager Klopp should be hoping that Draxler's tournament-free summer will allow the Reds to swoop in and tempt PSG into a sale, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The club are still looking to replace Philippe Coutinho, who left Anfield to join Barcelona in January, which has become a top priority this summer.

Draxler has been on Liverpool's radar for a number of years, first breaking onto the scene with Schalke 04 before having an equally impressive spell with VfL Wolfsburg.

The 24-year-old then moved to Paris in 2017, where he has gone on to score 15 goals and claim 12 assists.

Liverpool did have a deal in place to sign Lyon talisman Fekir earlier this summer. The 24-year-old even completed his initial media duties with the Red before the French club announced that the move had fallen through, reportedly due to them backtracking on the initial fee following his medical.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Fekir is now being tipped for a move to Manchester United, with reports in Lyon suggesting that the Red Devils have already made an offer for the France international ahead of the new campaign.