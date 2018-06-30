Tottenham Fans Keen to Sign World Cup Star This Summer After Impressive Tournament

Tottenham are set to join the race to sign Colombian playmaker Juan Quintero, according to reports.



The midfielder has been one of the standout performers at the World Cup so far, scoring in Colombia's opening game against Japan whilst also bagging himself two assists in their final two group games - helping his side reach the round of 16.

Fans will be excited to see what the 25-year-old can do when his side meet England in the round of 16 on Tuesday evening, and it now looks as though Tottenham fans will be taking a keen interest in his performance as according to La Nueva Deporte , Tottenham have now joined the race to sign the midfielder.

Unfortunately for Spurs fans, signing him may prove to be a problem. Quintero is currently on loan at River Plate and is set to return to his parent club Porto on December 31, meaning Spurs would likely have to wait a while before they can be cleared to approach the player.



Even then, included in his contract is a clause which gives River Plate an option to buy the playmaker for just £3m, meaning they may decide to pull the trigger on a permanent signing before any other club can steal him away.

MLADEN ANTONOV/GettyImages