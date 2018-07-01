Chelsea Expected to Appoint Antonio Conte's Successor in the Coming Days (Again)

By 90Min
July 01, 2018

Chelsea's search to find a replacement for Antonio Conte looks to be complete as Napoli manager, Maurizio Sarri, is expected to be named as his successor. 

Broken by Matt Law of The Telegraph, Sarri will take over the reigns as head coach at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea prepare for the start of pre-season when the players not involved at the World Cup return on the 9th July.

Law also reports that Antonio Conte has prepared a full training programme should he remain in his position to oversee a third season as manager, though the likely outcome will be the confirmation of the club's 11th managerial appointment under Roman Abramovich since his takeover in 2003.  

Chelsea will still have the same fitness coach in Chris Jones for pre-season, despite joining club legend Frank Lampard at Derby. 

The story also confirms rumours that Spanish forward Alvaro Morata will meet with the club to discuss his future after a difficult first campaign in English football. Morata's struggles have lead to rumours of a return to Spain or Italy.

Though the striker ruled out these claims with a recent Instagram post committing to the London club saying: "Very excited to start again. The past was hard but that is only one more reason to begin fighting again." 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

With rumoured doubt over Morata's future, Chelsea have been linked to Robert Lewandowski, Anthony Martial and Gonzalo Higuain as possible replacements if the Spaniard desires an exit after only one year at the club. 

Whilst the club attempt to resolve the manager's position, Chelsea have looked to add new additions after failing to secure Champions League football last season.  

Russian midfielder Aleksandr Golovin is reportedly close to joining the Blues after impressing for his nation at the World Cup. Roma keeper Alisson Becker looks to be the supposed replacement for Courtois and Juventus defender, Daniele Rugani have been targets for the club and are also all highly rated by Sarri.

