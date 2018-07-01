David Silva Dismisses Criticism of Under-Performing Spain Ahead of Crunch Last 16 Game

Spain midfielder David Silva says he is 'used to' receiving criticism as questions are asked of La Furia Roja's unconvincing performances so far at this summer's World Cup.

Spain finished top of Group B to progress to the knockout stages in Russia but have received criticism for their performances in the tournament, winning only one of their matches and drawing with Portugal and Morocco.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, Manchester City midfielder Silva says he and his teammates will not let the criticism affect their performances as they aim to win the World Cup for the second time in their history.

"Sometimes the criticism isn't deserved, I've been here for 12 years and I'm used to it," Silva told Spanish outlet Marca.

"The first and second games were good but the opposition count too, the group was tough and we have to minimise mistakes.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"We have to all be focused and defend well, at a World Cup the smallest thing can send you home."

Spain won consecutive European Championships in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup and Silva was quick to remind the press of this after his side's credentials were questioned.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

"What has brought us success has been having the ball, then the game demands different things of you," he explained.

"We have to know how to do it, our philosophy has taken us victory."

Silva also refused to underestimate Spain's opponents in the round of 16 after Russia's impressive start to the tournament.

"Any opponent is tough, it takes a lot to win," said Silva. "Russia will be very difficult and it will be the same as if we were playing against Brazil."

Spain take on Russia on Sunday, with the winner playing either Croatia or Denmark in the quarter-finals next week.