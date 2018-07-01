Luke Shaw Determined to Prove Doubters Wrong as He Enters Final Year of Man Utd Contract

Luke Shaw has entered the final year of his Manchester United contract, and he has a lot to prove if he is to extend his Old Trafford stay beyond 2019.

The Mirror reports that an automatic contract extension was triggered by the club and it is unlikely that Shaw will leave this summer, but he must prove his fitness and his dedication if he is to see much game time next season.

Shaw joined United from Southampton four years ago at the age of 18, becoming one of Louis van Gaal's first signings as manager. At the time he was rated as one of the hottest young prospects in English football.

However, he has struggled to become a regular starter at Old Trafford, making just 11 Premier League appearances last season and coming in for serious criticism from Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho was accused of bullying Shaw for much of last season, singling him out for criticism over his fitness and publicly slating his first half performance after pulling him at half time in a defeat to Brighton.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Shaw caused outrage this week when a picture of him holidaying in Ibiza appeared across social media. The 22-year-old appeared to have put on some weight over the summer and United fans were dismayed at his condition.

Shaw will join up with the rest of United's non-World Cup players for pre-season training later this week before the squad flies out to the USA later this month, where they will take on Milan, Liverpool and Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.