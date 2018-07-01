Mike Ashley Prepared to Give Rafa Benitez Cash Boost But Only on One Condition

Mike Ashley is prepared to give Rafa Benitez a cash boost for the summer, but he will only commit to this once Benitez pens his future with the club.

The Spaniard is a very popular figure at St James Park after guiding the Toon to a 10th placed finish last season, and fans are desperate to see Newcastle owner Mike Ashley give Benitez a huge transfer budget for the summer.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

It would seem like Ashley is prepared to do this, but according to the Sun (via the Daily Star), he will only give the former Liverpool manager a cash boost once he signs a new deal with the club.

Back in May, Benitez revealed that he was in a "tricky" situation contract wise with the Magpies, with the 58-year-old growing frustrated with the lack of funds given to him. Despite Ashley being notorious for being tough to work with, it would seem like he has answered fans prayers and he is prepared to allow Benitez to splash the cash this summer.

One of the players this money could be going towards is former Newcastle loanee Kenedy. The Brazilian spent time on loan with the Magpies last season where he impressed fans and netted twice in 13 appearances.

Benitez spoke about the prospect of signing the winger at the end of last season, where he revealed: "Kenedy is a player we like. And he has been doing very well for us.

"Now we have to talk to Chelsea about his future."

Newcastle are also interested in Red Bull Salzburg playmaker Valon Berisha, and alongside Kenedy, the pair could set the Magpies back £35m according to the Telegraph.