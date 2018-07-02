Barcelona Receive Paulinho Offer That Could Help Fund Summer Spending at Camp Nou

Barcelona have reportedly received an offer for Brazilian midfielder Paulinho that would actually see the Catalan giants make a profit on the €40m they paid for him just last summer.





Eyebrows were raised when Barça paid so much to bring the former Tottenham Hotspur flop back to Europe from Guangzhou Evergrande in China. But the 29-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation and now seemingly has a wealthy suitor.

David Ramos/GettyImages

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), the offer from an un-named but 'powerful' club is close to the €50m mark and was presented to super agent Kia Joorabchian, who represents Paulinho, to pass on to club officials at Camp Nou.

Joorabchian is said to have done just that at a recent meeting in Catalonia, during which several issues other than the future of Paulinho were also discussed.

With pressure on Barça to spend money and strengthen their squad this summer, the club might actually accept the deal, seeing it as a sound piece of business.

MD suggests that selling Paulinho after just one season in which he won a La Liga and Copa del Rey double, is a 'not inconsiderable scenario'.

The money raised from a potential sale, alongside Gerard Deulofeu (already gone), Marlon, Paco Alcacer, Andre Gomes, Aleix Vidal, Rafinha and Yerry Mina, would go towards funding several new signings to boost squad depth.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Chelsea's Willian, Sevilla's Clement Lenglet and Ajax's Frenkie de Jong are the main targets.