'Clearly Not': Newcastle United Fans React to Reported Big Money Move for Ligue 1 Forward

According to Sky Journalist Kaveh Solhekol , Newcastle United are trying to sign OGC Nice striker Alassane Plea. The journalist claims that two offers of £25m and £27m have already been made for the 25-year-old.

Plea had a terrific season at Nice, playing 34 Ligue 1 matches and scoring 16 goals. He also scored four goals in eight Europa League matches. His goal scoring exploits have also reportedly turned the heads of West Ham , Tottenham and Fulham .

However, Newcastle fans remain sceptical of the move. Not because of Plea's talent, but the fact that owner Mike Ashley isn't one for splashing the cash.

The Magpies record signing is still Michael Owen, who signed for Newcastle way back in 2006. Mike Ashley's most expensive signing is Georginio Wijnaldum who signed for Newcastle for just £18m, a small fee considering the size of Newcastle's huge fan base.

Reports of Rafa Benitez's budget are considerably lower than the fee touted for Plea, therefore, many Newcastle fans believe this signing is all talk, with Ashley merely trying to placate fans with false transfer rumours.

They’ll be from West Ham, Spurs or Fulham then. — Liam (@ldabbs89) July 1, 2018





Or we bid £25m after finding out about the £27m bid “we tried” — JT (@JTNUFC99) July 1, 2018

Newcastle will follow up with a last minute £15m 'we tried' bid. — Alan Coleman (@AlanColeman86) July 1, 2018

Clearly not Newcastle — Oli (@Oli_NUFC99) July 1, 2018

Well we 195% havnt or plan on bidding for him at that money — shaun johnston (@shauni46) July 1, 2018

You'll know when Newcastle have made a bid as there will be reports of a £1.5m offer in there. — Dodds (@Doddsy_86) July 1, 2018

Mike Ashley ‘I’m out’ — Aidan McAtominey (@AidanMcAtominey) July 1, 2018

Who knows, maybe Mike Ashley has finally decided to invest in the club he claims to love, it may have taken him ten years, but Alassane Plea could represent a huge change in direction for Ashley and the Magpies. The long suffering Newcastle fans, however, appear far less optimistic.