Highly Rated Chelsea Youngster Pictured in Liverpool Kit After Completing Anfield Move

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Isaac Christie-Davies has completed a move to join Liverpool after his contract expired with the Reds' Premier League rivals, Chelsea

There had been hopes that the young midfielder would some day feature for the Chelsea first team, with the 20-year-old being regarded as one of the Blues' most talented youth prospects since joining the club at only 11 years old. 

However, last season it had become clear that Christie-Davies would not be signing a contract extension at Stamford Bridge, with the Welsh midfielder having his heart set on following in the footsteps of Dominic Solanke and leaving the London based club to join Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 20-year-old midfielder was pictured wearing a Liverpool training top as he took part in an interview for the charitable organisation Common Goal, for whom he recently became an active member.

Following his switch to the Reds, Christie-Davies will become Liverpool's fourth acquisition this summer after seeing Naby Keita, Fabinho and Manchester City youth star Bobby Duncan all officially join the club this summer.

Those signings are set to be the start of an aggressive summer recruitment drive for the Reds, with the likes of Nabil Fekir, Gelson Martins and Alisson all linked with a move to Liverpool.

As well as a host of first team recruits being pursued, Jurgen Klopp is also assessing further recruitment for Liverpool's youth side, with the German coach most recently sending goalkeeping coach, John Achterburg to Ireland to watch Shamrock Rovers' shot stopper Gavin Bazunu.

