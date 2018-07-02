Journalist Reveals There Has Been No Further Contact Between Liverpool & Lyon Over Nabil Fekir

There has been no further contact between Liverpool and Lyon over the potential signing of Nabil Fekir, according to Daily Mirror journalist David Maddock (via Twitter).

A £53m deal had been agreed by both clubs for the transfer of the 24-year-old although that ended abruptly on June 8th, after Liverpool were reportedly unhappy over the reconstruction of a previous knee ligament injury that Fekir had suffered three years ago.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Liverpool had agreed an intial fee of £48.4m and £4.4m in add-ons with the French side and agreed personal terms with Fekir. Staff travelled to France next day although after completing the medical, Liverpool decided to pull out of the transfer – much to the fury of Lyon chairman Jean-Michel Aulas.

Some reports had even stated that he had conducted his first interview with the club with images being leaked to Twitter.

It is believed that Fekir still has his heart set on a move to Anfield despite Aulas’ claims that there are a number of big name clubs interested in the Frenchman. Aulas suggested that Lyon would increase the price of any potential deal to £61.5m although Liverpool remain firm that no business will be carried out until after the World Cup.

Liverpool have already signed midfielders Naby Keita and Fabinho this summer with the pair training for the first time on Merseyside today.

Liverpool have had NO contact with Lyon since talks over a £53m deal for Nabil Fekir broke down. #LFC don't envisage any progress with any further transfer targets until after the World Cup — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) July 1, 2018

The Reds have also been linked with Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri and any potential deal will take place after Switzerland have exited the World Cup. They play Sweden in the round of 16 tomorrow.