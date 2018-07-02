Kasper Schmeichel Emerges as Shock Target for Chelsea as Courtois Future Remains Uncertain

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Leicester City and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has become a shock target for European giants Chelsea and Roma, Sky Sports report.

The 31-year-old shot stopper has been at the King Power stadium for seven years, making over 250 appearances for the club, and played a pivotal role in during Leicester's surprise Premier League-winning triumph in 2016.

And Schmeichel, who has been capped 39 times by his country, and saved three penalties during Denmark's World Cup last-16 defeat to Croatia over the weekend, has caught the eye of Europe's elite.

Chelsea are scouting around for a new 'keeper with uncertainties surrounding the future of current number one, Thibaut Courtois, who is reportedly pushing for a move to Real Madrid

The Belgian has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to Spain after he spent three years on loan at Atletico Madrid between 2011 and 2014.

Roma, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the departure of Brazilian shot stopper Alisson, who is also strongly linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Liverpool also showing their interest over the past few months. 

While no direct or significant approach has been made for Courtois or Alisson by any side, Sky's Kaveh Solhekol says that Schmeichel has been targeted as the back-up option should either lose their first choice 'keepers. 

And with both number ones currently taking part in the World Cup in Russia this summer, there may be even more twists over the coming weeks regarding this transfer saga. 

