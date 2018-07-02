Leicester City Reportedly Make Offer of £25m for Turkey Teenager & Trabzonspor Prodigy

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

According to Turkish media, Leicester City have put in an offer worth £25m for Trabzonspor prodigy Abdulkadar Omur.

The 19-year-old right midfielder made his debut for the Turkish side in 2017, but since then has cemented his place for Trabzonspor. Last season he made 32 appearances, scoring three goals and recording six assists. 

Omur has become known in Turkey for his versatility, having played in every position in the middle of the park. In some quarters he has already earned the nickname 'The Turkish Messi'.

Fotomac claim that the Omur has been tracked for a number of years by Leicester boss Claude Puel, and are willing to pay up to £25m for his services.

Despite his talent, Omur represents a massive risk for both Leicester and Puel. Although he has promise, it remains uncertain as to whether he has the ability to cut it in the Premier League, especially as he is still developing as a player. 

The figure of £25m is also alarming, considering Omur has just one year of first-team experience.

If Omur is to sign for Leicester, then this could confirm the departure of former PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez, as Leicester may need to cash in on the Algerian winger if they are able to afford Omur.

Mahrez has become increasingly unhappy at Leicester, with the winger still itching for that dream move to Manchester City.

