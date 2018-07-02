Liverpool Confirm Season-Long Hibernian Loan Move for Forgotten Keeper Adam Bogdan

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Liverpool goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has joined Scottish side Hibernian on a season-long loan deal.

The 30-year-old had been training at the club's Lothian training base for some time and has now signed a contract that brings an end to their search for a stopper who could provide both competition and cover for the injured Ofir Marciano.

A statement on Liverpool's official website reads: "Adam Bogdan has joined Hibernian on a season-long loan deal, Liverpool can confirm. 

"The goalkeeper will contest the 2018/19 campaign with the Scottish Premiership side after the switch was finalised on Monday."

Bogdan has been at Liverpool since 2015, joining the Anfield outfit on a free transfer after making 120 appearances for Bolton, where he was named Player of the Year in 2012. He has only managed six appearances for the Reds, who loaned him to Wigan for the 2016/17 campaign.

And since suffering an ACL tear in November of 2016 in a match against Barnsley, he hasn't appeared in a competitive match.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The keeper will be hoping for a healthier season in Scotland as he aims to reignite his career between the sticks.

