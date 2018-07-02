Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Welcomes New Signing Naby Keita to Melwood Ahead of Pre-Season

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been seen sharing a warm embrace with exciting new signing Naby Keita.

In a touching moment between manager and player, Klopp looked thrilled to meet his new signing on the stairs and greeted him with joy, as seen in a video posted to Liverpool FC's official Twitter page.

Fans reacted well on Twitter, with many excited to see their new player interacting with the manager, with some even seeing Klopp as a father-figure.

Klopp has every right to be happy to see his new signing - the player was in fine form for RB Leipzig last season, getting six goals and five assists from 27 league games and helping his team finish sixth in the German Bundesliga.

Although the transfer was agreed last summer, Keita has only recently signed in the past week from RB Leipzig for around £48m, and will wear the number eight shirt previously worn by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Guinean international will join recent signing Fabinho in Liverpool's new-look midfield, in a season where Klopp will be hoping to finish in the top four and perhaps even attempt to win the Premier League title.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)