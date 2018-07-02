Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Welcomes New Signing Naby Keita to Melwood Ahead of Pre-Season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been seen sharing a warm embrace with exciting new signing Naby Keita.

In a touching moment between manager and player, Klopp looked thrilled to meet his new signing on the stairs and greeted him with joy, as seen in a video posted to Liverpool FC's official Twitter page.

Fans reacted well on Twitter, with many excited to see their new player interacting with the manager, with some even seeing Klopp as a father-figure.

Everyone wants Klopp as a 2nd dad right? — Richard Cokayne (@richardcokayne) July 2, 2018

That’s what I’ve been waiting for😍😍 — ‏ً (@NabyRole) July 2, 2018

Why am a smiling so much? — - (@AnfieldRd96) July 2, 2018

That klopp hug just levelled him up 😂 — LFC Scout Watch (@Mobyhaque1) July 2, 2018

Klopp has every right to be happy to see his new signing - the player was in fine form for RB Leipzig last season, getting six goals and five assists from 27 league games and helping his team finish sixth in the German Bundesliga.

Although the transfer was agreed last summer, Keita has only recently signed in the past week from RB Leipzig for around £48m, and will wear the number eight shirt previously worn by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

The Guinean international will join recent signing Fabinho in Liverpool's new-look midfield, in a season where Klopp will be hoping to finish in the top four and perhaps even attempt to win the Premier League title.