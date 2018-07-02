Lucas Torreira's Father Admits Uruguay Star Will Undergo Medical With Arsenal Following World Cup

The father of Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira has confirmed that his son is close to joining Arsenal this summer.

Torreira has been heavily linked with a move to north London in a €30m deal and the president of the Serie A club Massimo Ferrero confirmed last week that an agreement had been reached to sell the 22-year-old.

And the midfielder's father, Ricardo, added that his son will fly to London after Uruguay's World Cup campaign in Russia, in which Torreira is playing a crucial role.

Speaking to Radio CRC, as cited by Redazione Tutto Napoli, Torreira Snr said: "I want the best for my son and I also know that Arsenal have shown a strong interest in [signing] him.

"Nothing is concrete, nothing is official as he hasn't signed anything, but there's a strong possibility that his future will be in England. There was nothing wrong in the negotiations and the last update we had was that he'll travel to London for medical visits after the World Cup."

Torreira has been instrumental for Uruguay this summer over in Russia, starting his country's last two games as they reached the quarter-finals last week with a 2-1 win over Euro 2016 champions Portugal on Saturday.

The Sampdoria midfielder was ever-present for his club last season in Serie A, scoring four goals in 36 league appearances. He joined the set-up at Stadio Luigi Ferrais in 2015 and has made nearly 75 appearances in all competitions for Il Doria.

The 22-year-old is set to become Unai Emery's fourth signing of the summer following the signings of Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus, goalkeeper Bernd Leno and Sokratis Papastathopoulos from Borussia Dortmund.





The Gunners kick off their Premier League season at home to Premier League champions Manchester City on the weekend of 11th August, with a large portion of the first-team squad expected for pre-season at their London Colney training base this week.