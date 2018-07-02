Man Utd Chasing New Striker With Jose Mourinho Still Not Convinced by Marcus Rashford

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Manchester United are reportedly still keen on signing a striker this summer as manager Jose Mourinho looks to provide more reliable support for Romelu Lukaku after seemingly remaining unconvinced by Marcus Rashford's short-term potential.

Mourinho has used Rashford in more games than any other United player in each of the last two seasons. But the youngster still struggles for consistency and his one-on-one miss for England against Belgium last week showed that, for now, he still lacks the killer instinct.

MB Media/GettyImages

It was first rumoured several weeks ago that Mourinho would be seeking a new striker this summer - someone who is a physical presence and would offer more like-for-like cover for Lukaku.

According to the Manchester Evening News, that hasn't changed and the United boss still has eyes for Mario Mandzukic of Juventus and West Ham's Marko Arnautovic, both of whom are considered as 'potential targets' by the local press.

Mourinho has personally scouted Arnautovic since the end of the season, watching the Austrian forward in action for his country in May. He also has prior experience of the temperamental star, having worked with him at Inter in Italy.

Mandzukic has played for Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid as well as Juventus over the last six years. And while his goal tally has not been spectacular with any of them, the Croatian target man has always chipped in with double figures in all competitions every season.

United have already signed Brazilian midfielder Fred, whose arrival it is hoped will help 'release' Paul Pogba to do more damage in attacking areas, and Portuguese full-back Diogo Dalot. Veteran goalkeeper Lee Grant is also expected to arrive as emergency extra cover.

A new centre back also remains a primary target for the club before the transfer deadline.

