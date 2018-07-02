Man Utd Goalkeeper Set for West Brom Medical as Ben Foster Edges Closer to Watford Move

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone is nearing a move to West Brom, with BBC reporter Simon Stone reporting that the player will undergo a medical with the Baggies ahead of what will be a £6.5m move.

Stone is also claiming that the Red Devils could receive as much as £10m if certain clauses - presumably performance-related - are met.

"Fee agreed for Sam Johnstone," Stone tweeted on Monday. "Man Utd to get £6.5m, rising to £10m if all clauses are met. Due to have medical at WBA later today."

Johnstone, who came through United's academy, has been loaned out 10 times. He last played in the Championship with Aston Villa and looks set to remain there with West Brom for at least another term.

Meanwhile, Ben Foster is understood to be edging closer to a switch to Watford. The Telegraph have reported that the stopper is on the verge of a £2.5m move to Watford and will have a medical in the coming days.

The 35-year-old refused to travel to Portugal with the rest of his teammates for a training camp after telling club officials that he had no desire to remain with West Brom amid the interest from the Hornets, per the report.

Craig Dawson is understood to have done the same.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Foster's departure will mark the end of a seven-year spell at the Hawthorns. But he will be heading to familiar territory as he'd spent two seasons on loan at Vicarage Road during his time at Manchester United. 

