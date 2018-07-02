Manchester City Strongly Interested in A-League Wonderkid and Australian International Daniel Arzani

By 90Min
July 02, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City are set to raid sister club Melbourne City once again for attacking midfielder Daniel Arzani.

The Manchester Evening News claims that City have been following Arzani's progress very closely over the past twelve months, and could make a move for him this summer. The 19-year-old, who can also play out wide, made 18 appearances for Melbourne in the Australian A-League last season, scoring two goals. 

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

This form earned him a call-up to his country's national team for the World Cup, making three substitute appearances in Russia as Australia were eliminated from the competition in the group stages. 

A move to the Etihad Stadium would be an almost identical career progression to that of Arzani's fellow Australian international Aaron Mooy, in a transfer system coordinated by City's chief executive Ferran Soriano.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The midfielder moved from Melbourne to the blue half of Manchester on a free transfer in 2016, but was moved out on loan to Huddersfield Town not even a week later. A successful year-long stint in Yorkshire, resulting in the Terriers' promotion to the Premier League, resulted in an £8m permanent move to Huddersfield in 2017, meaning that City had gained a substantial profit from Mooy's sale despite never appearing for Pep Guardiola's side. 


When approached about his future after his country's elimination from the World Cup, Arzani said that 'nothing is concrete' and that he will go "straight to London and meet my agent and spend a few days clearing things up".

Australia legend Mark Schwarzer has also had his say on Arzani's future, as the former international goalkeeper believes that the 19-year-old should keep himself firmly grounded.

Talking to Wild World of Sports, Schwarzer said: "I wouldn't go to Man City or Juve or a big club like that because he won't play. 

"Sure he might go there and get loaned out, but then you're putting your destiny in the club's hands". 

