Mohamed Salah Officially Signs New Long-Term Contract at Liverpool After Stunning Debut Season

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has signed a new long-term contract at Anfield following a stunning first season on Merseyside.

Salah joined from AS Roma last summer and managed to fire 44 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions - helping the Reds to fourth place in the Premier League and the Champions League final in Kiev - and his stock has risen considerably. It's expected that Salah has been handed a huge pay rise as a reward for his fine form.

Liverpool confirmed the news on Monday morning, and manager Jurgen Klopp told the club's website upon confirmation of the news: “I think this news can be seen for what it is; rewarding a person who performed and contributed greatly for the team and the club last season.





“It demonstrates two things very clearly also - his belief in Liverpool and our belief in him.

“We want world-class talent to see they have a home at Anfield where they can fulfil all their professional dreams and ambitions - we are working hard together to achieve this.

“When someone like Mo Salah commits and says this place is my home now, it speaks very loudly I think. Equally, our commitment to him says we see his value and want him to grow even more and get even better within our environment.





“The key thing to remember is the best thing about Mo is that he never sees himself as being more important than the team or anyone else within it. He recognises his teammates and this club helped him achieve individual success last season. He sees the individual awards come because he is part of something bigger that is special.

“Mo reflects where we are as a team, I think. Last season was special with many special moments - but we want more.

“We want to be more successful and achieve more together - as the supporters sang so loudly, ‘we’re never gonna stop’. This has to be the attitude individually and collectively.”