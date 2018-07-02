New Liverpool Signing Reveals His Biggest Fear is Small Dogs in Q&A Session

Liverpool's latest arrival, Naby Keita, has revealed that he has an irrational fear of small dogs.

The £48m midfielder arrived in Merseyside earlier this week, with the transfer from RB Leipzig being agreed last summer.

In an interview with LFCTV, the player was asked what scared him, to which he replied:



"I'm really scared of small dogs, dogs in general I guess. Back home they can be fierce, but here, they are chilled."

The player also revealed that his choice for 'greatest footballer of all time' was Zinedine Zidane, and that his biggest remaining footballing ambition was to win the Champions League.





"One day I'd like to lift the Champions League trophy when my club wins the title. So that would be my dream."

Keita will be wearing the famous no. 8 shirt at Anfield, a shirt number which used to be worn by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The fans will be hoping that the successor to Gerrard will have the same impact at Liverpool as the current Rangers manager did.



The former RB Leipzig player looked promising in the Bundesliga last season, getting six goals and five assists in 27 league games. The Guinean international also managed to score two goals in the Champions League, a competition which Liverpool will be hoping to win next year after losing out in the final to Real Madrid in May.

Keita will likely fit into Liverpool's midfield, pairing up with new £44m signing Fabinho, a Brazilian midfielder who Klopp acquired from Ligue 1 side AS Monaco. Liverpool will be hoping to secure a top four place in the Premier League next season.