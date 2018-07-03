Bayern Munich & Borussia Dortmund Join RB Leipzig in Race for Surprise France World Cup Star

There weren't many people who even knew who Benjamin Pavard was before France kicked their World Cup campaign off. But that's how World Cups usually work, they provide the stage and then it's all left up to the individual to step up, star or not.

The young Frenchman has done exactly that this summer and is now garnering interest from just about everywhere.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, in particular, are poised to battle it out for the VfB Stuttgart defender, per French source L'Equipe (H/T Bild).

Bayern, notorious for snatching up Germany's best talent every summer, have already made contact over a move for the player, according to the report, and are looking to bring him in as a player for the future.

Leipzig sporting director Ralf Rangnick, though, is said to be a long-time admirer.

Pavard has shown exemplary skill as a defender in Didier Deschamps' France setup, but he's also put some remarkable offence on display, having scored one of the goals of the tournament during Les Bleus' 4-3 win over Argentina on the weekend.

If France go on to win the World Cup this year, the 22-year-old's value could soar. But as things are, he's already set to command quite the fee.

Stuttgart, though, claim to be intent on keeping him and wouldn't sell even if a €50m offer was made this summer.

Koji Watanabe/GettyImages

"The interest in Pavard has picked up even more pace. There is interest from top clubs in Europe," VfB director Michael Reschke told Bild regarding the club's stance over their gem.





"But we would not sell Benji for €50m this summer. We want to keep him."