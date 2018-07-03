Chelsea Demand €80m for Wantaway Winger Willian Amid Reports of Barcelona Interest

Willian has spent all summer being linked away from Stamford Bridge. Initially, it was the longing for a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho that tempted the Brazilian, but now it seems he wants to reach the very top of his career hopes by moving to Barcelona.



With 13 goals and 12 assists last season, the 29-year-old is certainly a strong presence in attack, and with blistering pace, Willian has the ability to wreak havoc on defences with ease. Barcelona are aware of this, and have been preparing a move for some time.





That is, according to Mundo Deportivo, who write that La Blaugrana were made aware of Willian's desire to join the club back in January when Philippe Coutinho moved to Camp Nou. the two players share the same agent, and initial enquiries were made back then.

However, Chelsea refuse to let him go on the cheap, and will force any side to stump up €80m for their Brazilian wide man.

Of course, Barcelona realise that this is a large sum of money, but they are keen on Willian, knowing full well that his talent would be worth it.

MD go on to claim that they would consider selling Paulinho in order to sign the winger. Barca believe they could easily get €50m for the central midfielder, which would contribute greatly to Willian's acquisition.