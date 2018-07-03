Chelsea Demand €80m for Wantaway Winger Willian Amid Reports of Barcelona Interest

By 90Min
July 03, 2018
Chelsea

Willian has spent all summer being linked away from Stamford Bridge. Initially, it was the longing for a reunion with former boss Jose Mourinho that tempted the Brazilian, but now it seems he wants to reach the very top of his career hopes by moving to Barcelona.

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEX

With 13 goals and 12 assists last season, the 29-year-old is certainly a strong presence in attack, and with blistering pace, Willian has the ability to wreak havoc on defences with ease. Barcelona are aware of this, and have been preparing a move for some time.


That is, according to Mundo Deportivo, who write that La Blaugrana were made aware of Willian's desire to join the club back in January when Philippe Coutinho moved to Camp Nou. the two players share the same agent, and initial enquiries were made back then.

However, Chelsea refuse to let him go on the cheap, and will force any side to stump up €80m for their Brazilian wide man.

Of course, Barcelona realise that this is a large sum of money, but they are keen on Willian, knowing full well that his talent would be worth it.

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH53-BRA-MEX

MD go on to claim that they would consider selling Paulinho in order to sign the winger. Barca believe they could easily get €50m for the central midfielder, which would contribute greatly to Willian's acquisition.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)