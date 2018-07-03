Colombia Boss Admits James Rodriguez Could Be Fit to Face England On Tuesday Night

Colombia manager Jose Pekerman has admitted that star player James Rodriguez could well be fit enough to face England on Tuesday night, in the World Cup Round of 16. The playmaker would be a big loss for his nation if he misses the match, but his injury doesn't seem as serious as first feared.

It was in Colombia's final group game against Senegal when Rodriguez was forced off with a calf injury. Of course, this would've been great news for England fans, who are well aware of the Real Madrid player's ability - it was only four years ago when he shocked the world in Brazil by winning the 2014 World Cup golden boot.

FABRICE COFFRINI/GettyImages

However, while Colombia have been sweating over their main talent's fitness, it appears he may be fit for Tuesday's encounter after all.

"We had good news after his medical tests. After his MRI (scan) we knew that he doesn't have a serious injury," revealed Perkerman, speaking to reporters ahead of the match (via Sky Sports.

"We still have one-and-a-half days to see how he feels, and as always we hope that he will be able to play in the following games."

Though Rodriguez could be back in time to play against the Three Lions, nothing is yet confirmed, and the South American side's boss went on to hint at who could be the man to take Rodriguez's place should he not pull through in time.

"Muriel is an option," he said. "He was great during the match against Senegal.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

"He was able to change the pace, he's technically gifted and really fast. He works well with the team."