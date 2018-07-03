Crystal Palace Step Up Interest in Turkish Star as Eagles Look to Fend Off Interest From Fulham

July 03, 2018

Crystal Palace have tabled a £2.5m offer for Fenerbache starlet Ozan Tufan, according to reports in Turkey.


The Eagles are looking to seal a cut price deal for the versatile midfielder, as the Super Lig side struggle to balance the books. Fenerbahce snapped up the 23 year-old player from Bursaspor in 2015 for £7m, but as reported by Turkish news outlet FanatikFFP regulations may force them to sell at a substantial loss. 

Having already claimed 31 international caps for his country, Tufan has experience on the big stage. It was rumoured that Premier League new boys Fulham held talks with the midfielder last January, and an interest has now been rekindled. West Brom are also rumoured to be keen, but their relegation to the Championship is sure to be a stumbling block. 
MB Media/GettyImages

After making only 14 appearances for his current club side last season, it was clear that young Tufan had been frozen out by manager Aykut Kocaman. However, after losing the title to cross town rivals Galatasaray, the club legend was sacked from his contract.


Currently, Tufan is being reintegrated into Fenerbache's squad by new boss Phillip Cocu, casting some confusion over this transfer. The Turkish side will need to sell assets, but it seems Palace may need to up the ante if they are to secure his services. 

If the Selhurst Park club were to buy, Tufan's off-field antics would need to be kept under control. Fenerbahce are fans of his talent, but another dynamic to this possible transfer is his personal life. Social media posts, poorly timed partying and an undisciplined attitude add yet another intriguing layer to this story.

Recently, he has been praised for his new outlook on training, putting in hard work to cut his body fat by 11%.

Due to Fenerbache's ongoing financial troubles, they could be forced to sell whether the club like it or not. If Crystal Palace can get Ozan Tufan to sign on the dotted line, they may have found themselves a bargain.

