Crystal Palace Step Up Interest in Turkish Star as Eagles Look to Fend Off Interest From Fulham

Crystal Palace have tabled a £2.5m offer for Fenerbache starlet Ozan Tufan, according to reports in Turkey.
After making only 14 appearances for his current club side last season, it was clear that young Tufan had been frozen out by manager Aykut Kocaman. However, after losing the title to cross town rivals Galatasaray, the club legend was sacked from his contract.
Currently, Tufan is being reintegrated into Fenerbache's squad by new boss Phillip Cocu, casting some confusion over this transfer. The Turkish side will need to sell assets, but it seems Palace may need to up the ante if they are to secure his services.
If the Selhurst Park club were to buy, Tufan's off-field antics would need to be kept under control. Fenerbahce are fans of his talent, but another dynamic to this possible transfer is his personal life. Social media posts, poorly timed partying and an undisciplined attitude add yet another intriguing layer to this story.
Recently, he has been praised for his new outlook on training, putting in hard work to cut his body fat by 11%.
Crystal Palace have offered £2.5m for Fenerbahçe’s Ozan Tufan. [Akşam]— CPFC HQ (@CPFCHQ) July 2, 2018
The new management at Fenerbahçe are willing to give Ozan Tufan a chance to reignite his career but they are in a FFP crisis and the offer is attractive.#CPFC pic.twitter.com/0UkrD4WJ5I
Due to Fenerbache's ongoing financial troubles, they could be forced to sell whether the club like it or not. If Crystal Palace can get Ozan Tufan to sign on the dotted line, they may have found themselves a bargain.