Huddersfield & Wolves Eyeing Middlesbrough Star as Tony Pulis Considers Selling £18m-Rated Winger

Huddersfield and Wolves have emerged as potential suitors for highly rated Middlesborough winger Adama Traore, according to the Sun.





The 22-year-old's performances in Boro's ultimately unsuccessful promotion push last season caught the eye of both Huddersfield and newly-promoted Wolves.





With an £18m release clause, the Spaniard is free to negotiate his next move, should a club pay the fee. Tony Pulis is open to letting the former Barcelona man leave in a bid to spark a second successive promotion push.

Wolves are looking to continue their summer spending spree with the addition of the pacy winger.

The Midlands-based side have recently completed the signings of Benik Afobe from Bournemouth, Diogo Jota from Spanish side Atletico Madrid and the free transfer of goalkeeper Rui Patricio - the 30-year-old publicly terminated his contract with Sporting CP alongside many of his teammates earlier this summer.

Summer strengthening is also taking place in West Yorkshire, with Huddersfield also reportedly targeting Leicester's Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa as well as Hertha Berlin's Marvin Plattenhardt, according to the Mirror.





Having achieved his goal of keeping the Terriers in the Premier League last season, boss David Wagner is evidently now focusing on consolidation.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The German impressed fans and pundits last season with his commitment to high pressing football and the addition of pace to a solid tactical outfit can surely only bring greater success in the season to come.