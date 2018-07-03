Inter Make Offer Totalling €40m for Bordeaux Attacker Despite Tottenham and Arsenal Interest

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Inter are leading the race to sign Bordeaux forward Malcom, despite interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham, according to reports.

According to the Mirror, the 21-year-old is keen on a move to San Siro this summer, with his current side open to an initial loan move to avoid any issue with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

Inter have reportedly offered €10m for a one-year loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent for a further €30m, despite interested from other clubs. However, Bordeaux want an obligation to buy for €30m rather than the option.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are thought to be interested in signing the young forward, with the latter having had a meeting with Malcom at the turn of the year.

The Brazilian winger seemed set for a move to London in January, but following the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season which saw Malcom net 12 goals and contribute seven assists, it is the Serie A outlet that lead the race.

Malcom helped guide Bordeaux to a sixth place finish, finishing top goalscorer for his side in France’s first division last season under the management of Gus Poyet.

Inter have already started strengthening across the pitch by bringing in Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Malcom started his career playing in the Brazilian league for Corinthians, before making the move to his current side Bordeaux in January 2016.

Despite not yet receiving a call-up to the Brazilian national first team, the forward did get to the final of the FIFA 2015 Under-20 World Cup in 2015, where they narrowly lost out on winning.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)