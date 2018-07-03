Inter Make Offer Totalling €40m for Bordeaux Attacker Despite Tottenham and Arsenal Interest

Inter are leading the race to sign Bordeaux forward Malcom, despite interest from Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham, according to reports.

According to the Mirror, the 21-year-old is keen on a move to San Siro this summer, with his current side open to an initial loan move to avoid any issue with the Financial Fair Play regulations.

Inter have reportedly offered €10m for a one-year loan deal, with the option to make the move permanent for a further €30m, despite interested from other clubs. However, Bordeaux want an obligation to buy for €30m rather than the option.

MEHDI FEDOUACH/GettyImages

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are thought to be interested in signing the young forward, with the latter having had a meeting with Malcom at the turn of the year.

The Brazilian winger seemed set for a move to London in January, but following the conclusion of the Ligue 1 season which saw Malcom net 12 goals and contribute seven assists, it is the Serie A outlet that lead the race.

Malcom helped guide Bordeaux to a sixth place finish, finishing top goalscorer for his side in France’s first division last season under the management of Gus Poyet.

Inter have already started strengthening across the pitch by bringing in Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij and Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan.

Malcom started his career playing in the Brazilian league for Corinthians, before making the move to his current side Bordeaux in January 2016.

Despite not yet receiving a call-up to the Brazilian national first team, the forward did get to the final of the FIFA 2015 Under-20 World Cup in 2015, where they narrowly lost out on winning.