Journalist Provides Update on Leicester City Star's Future Amid Exit Rumours

By 90Min
July 03, 2018

Speculation about a potential move away from Leicester City for goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has continued to intensify following the Danish player's heroics for his country in the World Cup.

Although Denmark were agonisingly knocked out on penalties by Croatia, Schmeichel put in a brilliant performance in the game, saving three spot kicks, including a crucial save in extra time to deny Luka Modric.

There have been rumours of a move away from the Midlands this summer for the 31-year-old, with Liverpool among the clubs said to be interested, but Daily Mail journalist Dominic King appears to have quashed talk of a move to Merseyside.


Tweeting from his personal account, King said: "Some bookmakers have Liverpool as favourites to sign Kasper Schmeichel. Don't be looking to take the odds. Good keeper but he's not on 

Liverpool's radar."

Schmeichel has been with the Foxes since 2011, playing a huge part in the famous title-winning 2015-2016 side. 


He has also been linked with a potential transfer to either Chelsea or Roma this summer, but it is not yet clear either if he wants a move or if Leicester would be willing to sell.

Talk of Liverpool signing a new keeper has been rife ever since Loris Karius' nightmare performance in the Champions League final, but it would appear as though Schmeichel is not in their sights. Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson is thought to be their number one target. 

If Schmeichel were to move on, it would mean yet another crucial member of Leicester's title winning season moving on to pastures new. 

With N'Golo Kante now at Chelsea and Riyad Mahrez seemingly set to move to Manchester City in the very near future, the Foxes will surely be absolutely desperate to hold onto Schmeichel, and will no doubt do everything in their power to try to keep him at the club.

